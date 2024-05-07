Oak Ridge Schools Appoints John Stults New Executive Director of Student Services

Oak Ridge Schools has appointed John Stults as the new Executive Director of

Student Services, beginning on July 1, 2024. With a distinguished career in

education spanning over two decades, most recently serving as the Supervisor

of Special Education for Oak Ridge Schools, Stults brings a wealth of experience

and expertise to this critical leadership role. In his new capacity, Stults will be

responsible for planning, directing, and coordinating all activities within the

Student Services Department, which includes special education, health services,

attendance and enrollment. Stults will serve as the district Family Engagement

Liaison and manage the alternative learning programs, credit recovery program

and Discipline Hearing Authority process (DHA).

