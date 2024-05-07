Oak Ridge Schools Appoints John Stults New Executive Director of Student Services

Oak Ridge Schools has appointed John Stults as the new Executive Director of
Student Services, beginning on July 1, 2024. With a distinguished career in
education spanning over two decades, most recently serving as the Supervisor
of Special Education for Oak Ridge Schools, Stults brings a wealth of experience
and expertise to this critical leadership role. In his new capacity, Stults will be
responsible for planning, directing, and coordinating all activities within the
Student Services Department, which includes special education, health services,
attendance and enrollment. Stults will serve as the district Family Engagement
Liaison and manage the alternative learning programs, credit recovery program
and Discipline Hearing Authority process (DHA).
