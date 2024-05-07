Oak Ridge Schools Appoints John Stults New Executive Director of Student Services

Jim Miller 3 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 22 Views

Oak Ridge Schools has appointed John Stults as the new Executive Director of
Student Services, beginning on July 1, 2024. With a distinguished career in
education spanning over two decades, most recently serving as the Supervisor
of Special Education for Oak Ridge Schools, Stults brings a wealth of experience
and expertise to this critical leadership role. In his new capacity, Stults will be
responsible for planning, directing, and coordinating all activities within the
Student Services Department, which includes special education, health services,
attendance and enrollment. Stults will serve as the district Family Engagement
Liaison and manage the alternative learning programs, credit recovery program
and Discipline Hearing Authority process (DHA).

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Clinton City Schools Graduation

Clinton City Schools will hold its annual 6th grade graduation ceremony onThursday, May 23rd, at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2024 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sahifa Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.