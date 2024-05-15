The Oak Ridge Police Department will join other law enforcement agencies

across the country in celebrating National Police Week, May 12-18. As part of

the week-long observance, the department will host a Peace Officers Memorial

Day Ceremony on Wednesday, May 15. The public and all law enforcement

officers are invited to attend. This year, the ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9

a.m. in the Courtroom inside the Oak Ridge Municipal Building.

