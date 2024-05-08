Michelle Marie Byrge, age 56 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Michelle was loved dearly by her husband who nick-named her “Tigger” which always brought a smile to her face. She was loved by her family and friends. She enjoyed playing bingo, going outdoors to Norris and the park, her animals and spending time with her family and friends. She was known as a special person.

Born in Knoxville, Tennessee on September 19, 1967 she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Wanda Phillips Patterson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Verldon Byrge; grandparents, Grance and Elize Phillips and step-son Gary Byrge.

Michelle is survived by daughter, Udena Byrge (John) of Rocky Top; step-daughters, Amanda (Sherman) Cooper of Clinton, Gretta Boshears of Clinton and Angie Byrge of Clinton; step-son, Matthew Byrge of Clinton; brothers, Oscar Dewayne (Nina) Patterson of Knoxville and Anthony (Shana) Patterson of Clinton; bio-grandchildren, Isaiah Willis, Abigail Willis, several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephew, Tristan Patterson and other relatives and friends.

Friends may visit with the Byrge Family on Thursday, May 9, 2024 from 5:00 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tennessee. Rev. Murl Phillips will officiate.

Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, May 10, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at the Rains Grove Cemetery in Caryville, Tennessee.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Michelle Marie Byrge.