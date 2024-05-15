Marjorie J. Bonham, age 90, of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Ft. Sanders Regional. Marjorie was born January 16, 1934, in Virginia, Minnesota, to the late Joseph and Hilda Haavisto. Throughout her life, she loved reading, sewing, and, most of all, spending time with her family. Marjorie was strong in her faith and also attended Clinton First Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Russell A. Bonham; sister, Jill Loveday; brothers, Clifford Haavisto, Carver Haavisto , and Sheldon Haavisto, and Calvin Haavisto.

She is survived by her children, William Bonham & wife Sylvia of Clinton, Susan Bajusz & husband Thomas of Prescott Valley, AZ, and Gordon Bonham & wife Amy of Indianapolis, IN; 8 grandchildren, 7 great- grandchildren, 1 great- great- grandchild; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 pm, Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel, and Rev. Ben Neal will officiate. Her graveside will be 11:00 am, Monday at Grandview Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com