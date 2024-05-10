Linda M. Liles (81) of Clinton, Tennessee, passed peacefully in the early morning of May 7, 2024. Linda was born April 24, 1943, in Camden, Tennessee. She is preceded in death by her parents Buford (Billy) and Estelle Medlin of Camden, Tennessee. Linda is survived by her husband, Charles H. (Tony) Liles, her children, Greg (Marilyn) White, Gary (Malinda) White, Kelly Raye (Joseph Allen, Jr.) Williams, Michelle (David) Carnes, and Courtney (David) Franklin. Her grandchildren Chelsae (Sage Parsons) White & Austin White (Greg’s children); Seth (Lauren) and Slade (Bailie) White (Gary’s Children); Brahn and Brianna Williams (Kelly Raye’s children); Hannah and Bryce Carnes (Michelle’s children); Olivia and Ava Franklin (Courtney’s Children), her great-grandchildren Elliston and Shepard White (Slade’s children); Roman White (Seth’s child); Cash Carnes (Bryce’s child), various nieces, nephews, cousins and many cherished friends.

Linda attended Bruceton-Hollow Rock High School and dedicated most of her professional career to bookkeeping. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, chocolate in any form, water skiing, boating, riding motorcycles, cooking, playing cards, and dancing. For several years she was an active member of the Cimarron Dance Club in Nashville, Tennessee.

Linda and Tony were members of Clinton Church of God and First Baptist Church in Clinton, Tennessee. Linda was a fantastic baker who generously shared her delicious cakes. You could count on her playing cards every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, but come three o’clock, the game couldn’t go on without her McDonald’s coffee break. Linda was a loving and gentle soul who possessed a measure of unfailing strength, stamina, and perseverance. She was beloved as a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

On Saturday, May 25th, 2024, the family will receive family and friends from 1:30 to 2:00 p.m. at the Holley Gamble Funeral Home, 621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd, Clinton, Tennessee. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will follow for Linda at 2:00 p.m. A Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 26th, 2024, at Benton Memory Gardens, 2780 Hwy 69A Camden, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, please send a charitable contribution to the Clinton Community Pantry at Clinton Church of God, P.O. Box 21, Clinton, TN 37717.