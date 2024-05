Laurance “Larry” Raymond Kornacki, age 78, of Rockwood passed

away Saturday, May 18, 2024 at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center in

Knoxville.

A Celebration of Life may be held at a later date in Michigan.

Arrangements will be announced once available. Online register book can

be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of

Kingston in charge of arrangements.

