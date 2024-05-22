Jerry Lynn Brewer, age 83, of Clinton, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was born July 24, 1940, in Medford, Tennessee, to the late Richard Brewer and Cora Brewer. In his earlier years, he enjoyed many years of camping with his family, fishing, and hunting. Until his health started to decline, he enjoyed working on his family farm, spending time in his garden, and canning. Jerry was a Deep Springs Baptist Church member and will be remembered as a man who loved his family and the Lord. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Brian Brewer; son-in-law, Gary C. Milen; brother, Richard “RJ” Brewer; sisters, Elizabeth Cawood and Joyce Gamble; mother-in-law, Helen Webber.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Judy Brewer, of Clinton; daughter, Rhonda Milen, of Clinton; brother, Gene Brewer, of Clinton; brother-in-law, Wally Webber, of Huber Heights, OH; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Shalom hospice nurses Jessica, Destiny, and Hunter and Jerry’s nieces, Patti Martin and Susan McQuestion, for their loving care.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His Celebration of Life service will follow, with Rev. Dale Parker officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com