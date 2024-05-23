Jason Hammock named interim Clinton head football coach

Clinton High School is excited to announce Jason Hamock as the new Interim Head Football Coach for the Dragons. Coach Hamock is a long time supporter of all things Clinton especially Dragon football.

Coach Hamock most recently served as the Offensive Coordinator for the Dragons for the last 10 years and retired from coaching earlier this year after over 23 year of coaching football. Coach Hamock’s coaching career has included multiple positions on the coaching staff at Clinton Middle School including head coach and 8 years on the coaching staff at Grace Christian Academy.

Principal Herrell when asked why he appointed Coach Hamock said, “Pure and simple, Jason is a servant leader and that is what we need at Clinton High School. Coach Hamock prioritizes the needs of others above his own. His commitment to fostering a supportive team culture, coupled with his dedication to the personal development of each player, sets him apart as an outstanding servant leader. I know that Coach Hamock through his compassionate guidance and selfless approach to coaching, will inspire and empower his players to reach their full potential on the football field and in class each day.”

Coach Hamock currently lives in Clinton with his wife Danielle and has 2 children, daughter Paige and son Teegan, and has a granddaughter on the way. Coach Hamock worked for the Department of Energy for 17 years and now works for Rocky Top Erosion Control. Coach Hamock and his wife are currently working on reopening one of Clinton’s most famous eateries Hamock’s (Formerly know as Hamock’s Perkadeli).

Coach Hamock has agreed to coach the Dragons on a 1 year interim basis for the players and the community in order to give the opportunity for a extensive search for the next head coach of the Clinton High School football team.

Coach Hamock will not be taking interviews with the press at this time. His statement to the press is below.

[COACH JASON HAMOCK’S STATEMENT TO THE PRESS]

As the newly appointed coach of the Clinton High School football team, I am honored and excited for the opportunity to lead this team. However, I want to make it clear that at this time, my top priority is the well-being and development of our players.

While we will be achieving success on the field this year, right now my primary focus is on fostering a supportive and nurturing environment where our players can thrive both athletically and personally. This means prioritizing their physical and emotional health, and ensuring that they feel valued and supported as individuals.

I firmly believe that a strong team is built on a foundation of trust, respect, and unity. As such, my coaching philosophy centers around cultivating a culture of teamwork, inclusivity, and mutual support.

I am committed to working closely with our players and community to create a positive and empowering experience for everyone involved in and around this program. Together, we will strive for excellence in the classroom and on the field, while also prioritizing the overall unity of our team members.

I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve as the head coach at Clinton High School, and I look forward to the journey ahead with each and every member of my team and this community with ultimate optimism and enthusiasm.