Janet Sue Josey, age 64, of Manchester, Tn. and formerly of Maryville, Tn. passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Janet was a Christian of the Baptist faith; she loved all animals especially dogs and she loved jewelry. Janet had a special bond with her daughter Crystal, she also enjoyed spending time with Patty.

Janet was born in Knoxville, Tn. on October 23, 1959 and was the daughter of the late Claude Edward and Esther Lou Reno Turner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Brandi Payne; brothers, Robert Turner, John Vernon Turner; and sister, Mary Helen Turner.

Janet is survived by daughter Crystal Kemp of Maryville, Tn.; brother, Claude Turner of Halls, Tn.; sisters, Claudine Dykes of Clinton, Tn., Wanda Turner of Rockwood, Tn. and Nancy Hatmaker of Bean Station, Tn.; her grandchildren, Brittany, Briana, Elizabeth, Tiara, David, Jace, Haley and Kayley and many other relatives and friends.

The Josey Family will receive friends on Thursday, May 23, 2024 from 5:00 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. in the Jones Mortuary Chapel.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2024 in the Mt. Olive Cemetery with family and friends meeting at the cemetery.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tn. is serving the family of Janet Sue Josey.