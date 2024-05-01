James Henry “Jimmy” Rogers, age 68

Jim Miller 4 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 36 Views

James Henry “Jimmy” Rogers, age 68, of Kingston passed away Monday, April 29, 2024 at his home.  The family will receive friends 11:00 – 12:00 noon, Thursday, May 2, 2024 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following the visitation at 12:00 noon in the chapel with Rev. Dale Hayes officiating.  Interment will follow at Poplar Springs Cemetery with Chad Rogers officiating. 

About Jim Miller

Check Also

John Michael Dunn ,namesake of the Michael Dunn Center (MD Center) in Kingston Passes Away

John Michael Dunn age 58, of Rockwood passed away Tuesday April 23, at hishome. He …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2024 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sahifa Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.