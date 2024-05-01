James Henry “Jimmy” Rogers, age 68, of Kingston passed away Monday, April 29, 2024 at his home. The family will receive friends 11:00 – 12:00 noon, Thursday, May 2, 2024 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following the visitation at 12:00 noon in the chapel with Rev. Dale Hayes officiating. Interment will follow at Poplar Springs Cemetery with Chad Rogers officiating.
