Jack L Stringfield

January 2, 1939 — May 14, 2024

In loving memory of Jack Stringfield. Jack was 85 years old when he went to his heavenly home. He was a loving husband and father who enjoyed being outside and going to church. He was a deacon for many years and faithful member of Deep Springs Baptist Church. Jack was a member of the Local 917 Operators Union for 60 years, working as a Crane Operator for 17 years. He also cut paperwood to help support his family.

Jack is preceded in death by his father Laura Stringfield, Mother Ruth Stringfield, sister Destin Holder, brothers Millard Stringfield, Cecil Stringfield, Ken Stringfield and Carlos Stringfield.

Jack is survived by his loving wife Martha Stringfield, daughters – Glenna (Doug) Engle, Mitzi (Robert Jr.) Walker, and Joyce (Rocky) Brown. 4 grandchildren – April (Marty) Harbin, Jackie (Tim) Pyle, Bridget Walker, and Tyler Walker. 5 great grand Children Drake Pyle, Kelsea Marlowe, Khloe Marlowe, Chase Harbin and Caden Pyle.

Jack’s family will receive friends on Friday, May 17. 2024 from 5 pm to 7 pm with the funeral service following at 7pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary. Pastors Jerry Walden and Dale Parker will be officiating. The burial will be on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 10am at Bishopville Cemetery in Heiskell, Tennessee.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is honored to serve the Family of Jack Stringfield.