Inclusive Playground Construction to Begin at Highland View Park on May 13

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (May 10, 2024) – The playground at Highland View Park is getting some

upgrades next week to create a more inclusive playground that accommodates kids of all

abilities.

The park will be closed during the renovations. Work is scheduled to start on Monday, May 13,

2024, and will continue into June. Please avoid the playground area during the renovations and

be aware of construction equipment that will be on site.

The renovated park will feature a We-Go-Swing. The We-Go-Swing lets kids of all abilities play

together and experience swinging. It’s designed so there’s no need to transfer to the swing and

can be walked or driven (with wheelchair) right onto.

It will be one of the first installed in a public playground area in Tennessee.

“Currently, the only one in the state is at Saint Jude’s in Memphis so we’re looking forward to

having one to use here in Oak Ridge,” Recreation and Parks Special Projects Coordinator Seth

Rodgers said.

The improvements to the park are funded by Community Development Block Grant funds, a

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development program aimed at serving low-to-

moderate income people in our community.

If you have any questions, please call the Oak Ridge Civic Center front desk at (865) 425-3450.

