Harlan Ray Nolan, born August 17, 1944, left this earth to be reunited with his beautiful wife, Connie, and the Lord on May 30, 2024. Harlan was a proud father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He served as Maintenance Supervisor for many years with the James H. Moore realty company in Oak Ridge, one of the first companies to assist with the original dormitories and efficiency apartments built in Oak Ridge. He went on to serve in that role through other realty companies until his retirement. Harlan was a huge fan of NASCAR and local dirt track racing. He loved to garden when able and could fix and repair just about anything he touched. His most prized possessions were his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Harlan is preceded in death by his wife, Connie Nolan; parents, Luke and Ruthie Nolan; brothers, David Nolan, Hurstle Nolan, and Harvey Nolan; sister, Frances Mitchell; and great- grandson Elijah Bryant.

Harlan is survived by his sons, Gary Nolan and wife Barbara, and Michael Nolan; daughter, Lisa Mashburn and husband Lea; granddaughters, Ashley Greenlee and fiancé Jarrett, Audrey Greenlee and fiancé Steven; great-granddaughters, Averi Greenlee and Ravyn Martin; great-grandsons, Eziah Bryant and Grayson Bryant; sister, Shirley McKamey and husband Lonnie; brother, Curtis Nolan and wife Mary; sister-in-law, Rhonda West; brother-in-law, Tony Thomas and wife Patsy

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 from 5:00-7:00 pm with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm. Friends and family will meet at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 1:30 pm and go in a funeral procession to Farmers Grove Baptist Church Cemetery for a 2:00 pmgraveside. All friends and family are invited to attend. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home

P.O. Box 327

Clinton, TN 37717

(865)457-2323