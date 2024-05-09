The Clinton Police Department has released the identity of the victim killed in a
multivehicle crash Saturday on N. Charles Seivers Boulevard. An Eastbound
Honda lost control and crossed the center grass median into oncoming
westbound traffic. A Ford Escape was struck head-on, causing it to overturn and
come to a stop in the ditch line. Both drivers and two occupants of the Ford
Escape were injured and taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center
for treatment. The driver of the Ford Escape was pronounced dead upon arrival
at UT Medical Center and has been identified as Deborah Smith of Clinton.
Fatality Identified
