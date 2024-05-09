Fatality Identified

The Clinton Police Department has released the identity of the victim killed in a

multivehicle crash Saturday on N. Charles Seivers Boulevard. An Eastbound

Honda lost control and crossed the center grass median into oncoming

westbound traffic. A Ford Escape was struck head-on, causing it to overturn and

come to a stop in the ditch line. Both drivers and two occupants of the Ford

Escape were injured and taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center

for treatment. The driver of the Ford Escape was pronounced dead upon arrival

at UT Medical Center and has been identified as Deborah Smith of Clinton.

Related