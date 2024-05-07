Fatal Clinton Wreck

On Saturday, May 4, 2024, at approx. 1143 hrs., Clinton Police and Fire Departments along with Anderson County EMS responded to the 2000 block of N. Charles Seivers Blvd. near Alpine Drive for a motor vehicle accident with injuries. The preliminary investigation shows that a 2018 Honda Civic operated by George Brandon Cooper of Andersonville, was traveling east on N. Charles Seivers Blvd. Cooper’s vehicle failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and Cooper’s vehicle crossed the center grass median into the oncoming west bound travel lanes. Cooper’s vehicle struck a 2017 Ford Escape head-on driven by Deborah Smith of Clinton. The impact caused the Ford Escape to be redirected and overturn stopping in the ditch line of the west bound travel lane. There were two occupants in the Ford Escape. All occupants of the vehicles suffered injuries and were extricated, then transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the Ford Escape, Deborah Smith, was declared deceased upon arrival at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. The investigation continues and all findings will be forwarded to the Anderson County District Attorneys Office for review.

