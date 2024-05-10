Equal Representation Act Illegal Aliens Not Counted

Jim Miller 3 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 11 Views

Senator Bill Hagerty applauded passage of the House version of the Hagerty-
authored Equal Representation Act in the House of Representatives, legislation

to ensure that only legal citizens are factored into the count for allotting
congressional districts and the Electoral College votes that determine
presidential elections. The current method of counting illegal aliens for
purposes of representation dilutes the votes of Americans in areas with
relatively few illegal aliens and serves as a perverse incentive for open borders
and sanctuary cities to boost the relative political power of the states and voters
that embrace these policies.

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Anderson County District Spelling Bee Winner

Lillian Hamby, of Norris, represented Norris Elementary School in the 2024 and won first place. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2024 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sahifa Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.