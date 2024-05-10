Equal Representation Act Illegal Aliens Not Counted

Senator Bill Hagerty applauded passage of the House version of the Hagerty-

authored Equal Representation Act in the House of Representatives, legislation

to ensure that only legal citizens are factored into the count for allotting

congressional districts and the Electoral College votes that determine

presidential elections. The current method of counting illegal aliens for

purposes of representation dilutes the votes of Americans in areas with

relatively few illegal aliens and serves as a perverse incentive for open borders

and sanctuary cities to boost the relative political power of the states and voters

that embrace these policies.