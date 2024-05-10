Equal Representation Act Illegal Aliens Not Counted

Senator Bill Hagerty applauded passage of the House version of the Hagerty-
authored Equal Representation Act in the House of Representatives, legislation
to ensure that only legal citizens are factored into the count for allotting
congressional districts and the Electoral College votes that determine
presidential elections. The current method of counting illegal aliens for
purposes of representation dilutes the votes of Americans in areas with
relatively few illegal aliens and serves as a perverse incentive for open borders
and sanctuary cities to boost the relative political power of the states and voters
that embrace these policies.