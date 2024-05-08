Earl Dean Harshbarger (84) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at Methodist Medical Center after a long and courageous battle with lung disease.

Born in Stollings, near Logan, West Virginia, April 9th, 1940. Preceded in death by: parents Arthur (Don) and Eva (Kirby) Harshbarger, brothers Everette, Arthur (Bud), and sisters Helen Marguerite, Marjory, and Jean. Survived by: beloved wife of 62 years Nellie (Sizemore) Harshbarger, daughter Cyndie Foster and husband Jeff of Norris, son James of Crossville, and son Jeffrey and wife Jenny of Norris, grandchildren Nicholas and Eddie Dean. Nephews and nieces, too numerous to list.

After graduating with honors from Logan High School in 1958, Dean received a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from West Virginia Institute of Technology in 1963 and a master’s degree in Environmental and Water Resources Engineering from Vanderbilt University in 1968. He worked for three years at Babcock and Wilcox Research Center in Alliance, Ohio and spent the next 33 years working for TVA at the Engineering Lab in Norris. His duties included testing hydraulic models of TVA dams and locks, testing air pollution control systems, and turbine discharge aeration systems. He authored and presented numerous technical papers. He was a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, American Society of Civil Engineers, National Managers Society, National Society of Hydraulic Engineers, and Alpha ETA honorary Engineering Society.

Dean really enjoyed serving others. He was a Life member of Lions Club International. He served as club president and secretary, District Governor, and State Council Chairman. He received the Melvin Jones Fellowship award (the highest Lions International award), the state Lions Lindsey/Jennings Award, and was elected to the Tennessee Lions Hall of Fame. He served terms as the Chair of East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank and Volunteer Industries, and as a worker and Board Director of Habitat for Humanity of Anderson County, TN.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 11, 2024, from 9:00AM-11:00AM at Norris United Methodist Church at 16 Ridgeway Rd. in Norris. A funeral service will begin at 11:00AM with Rev. Brandon Berg officiating the interment will follow at Norris Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dean’s honor to: Norris Lions Club 75th Anniversary, Habitat for Humanity of Anderson County, or the Norris Area Food Bank.