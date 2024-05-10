Debora “Deb” Lynn Smith (McCartney) passed away on May 4, 2024 at the age of 54 in Clinton, Tennessee. She was born on November 13, 1969 in Sacramento, California. Debora is survived by her husband, Louis F. Smith, her son Nick Smith, her daughter, Jessalyn Smith, her brother Steve McCartney, her sister Amy Livingston and her father Mike McCartney. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jennifer Lynn McCartney.

Deb attended Franklin Elementary School and Del Oro High School in Loomis, California and earned an A.A, Degree from Sierra College in 1996.She attended Landmark Missionary Baptist Church for many years. This is where in 1978 she came to know her Lord and Savior who she served throughout her life. This is why many described her as always smiling and being a bright ray of light to all she met. She would reach out with compassion and kindness to all she came in contact with, shining the Light of Christ..

She was a creative artist, and dog breeder of Welsh Corgis and was about to begin breeding Bohemian Shepherds at the time of her passing. She was employed as a beloved designer at Triton Stone Group in Knoxville, Tennessee where she was able to use her creative abilities in stone design. She worked there since early 2021. Debbie always loved the State of Tennessee and moved there in late 2020. She especially appreciated the small town culture of Clinton and the people she met there. There has been a tremendous outpouring of love and encouragement to the family from local residents in the community and from her co-workers.

Holly Gamble Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is assisting with the funeral arrangements for Debora Lynn Smith and she will be laid to rest back in New Castle, California June 8th, 2024.

In lieu of flowers, any donations can be sent to Granite Bay Missionary Baptist Church, 7150 Wildwood Place, Granite Bay, California 95746. Please w