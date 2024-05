Cynthia Adkisson, age 58, of Knoxville passed away Wednesday, May

15, 2024 at her home. The family will receive friends 12:00 – 1:00 pm,

Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service

following at 1:00 pm in the chapel. Interment will follow at Willard Park

Cemetery. Fraker Funeral Home in charge of Arrangements.

