Roane State Community College and Y-12 National Security Complex are once
again working together to host a Cybersecurity Summer Camp. Two sessions will
be held this year at the college’s campus in Oak Ridge. The first session is
scheduled in early June for high-school-aged students. The second session is
scheduled for late June and is for middle-school-aged students. Registration is
open now. Roane State partnered with Y-12 in this effort to inspire the next-
generation workforce and help develop talents that can be used to protect our
nation’s most valuable information. During the camp, students learn about
digital forensics, IP scanning, data reconnaissance, and many other topics all key
components of Y-12’s best-in-class cybersecurity program. Additionally,
campers will focus on network visualization, mapping, and simulation.