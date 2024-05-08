Cybersecurity Summer Camp

Jim Miller 11 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 26 Views

Roane State Community College and Y-12 National Security Complex are once
again working together to host a Cybersecurity Summer Camp. Two sessions will
be held this year at the college’s campus in Oak Ridge. The first session is
scheduled in early June for high-school-aged students. The second session is
scheduled for late June and is for middle-school-aged students. Registration is

open now. Roane State partnered with Y-12 in this effort to inspire the next-
generation workforce and help develop talents that can be used to protect our

nation’s most valuable information. During the camp, students learn about
digital forensics, IP scanning, data reconnaissance, and many other topics all key
components of Y-12’s best-in-class cybersecurity program. Additionally,
campers will focus on network visualization, mapping, and simulation.

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Anderson County Veterans Breakfast

CLINTON—Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together fora community Veterans …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2024 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sahifa Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.