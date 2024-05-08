Roane State Community College and Y-12 National Security Complex are once

again working together to host a Cybersecurity Summer Camp. Two sessions will

be held this year at the college’s campus in Oak Ridge. The first session is

scheduled in early June for high-school-aged students. The second session is

scheduled for late June and is for middle-school-aged students. Registration is

open now. Roane State partnered with Y-12 in this effort to inspire the next-

generation workforce and help develop talents that can be used to protect our

nation’s most valuable information. During the camp, students learn about

digital forensics, IP scanning, data reconnaissance, and many other topics all key

components of Y-12’s best-in-class cybersecurity program. Additionally,

campers will focus on network visualization, mapping, and simulation.