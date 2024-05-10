 COMMODITY DISTRIBUTION UPDATE:

The next commodity distribution date will be May 20th-May 22rd. The Armory pick up date will be Wednesday, May 22nd from 9am-12:00 noon!

Unfortunately, you will not be allowed to line up prior to 9am. Also, keep in mind, in order to keep traffic flowing, please circle to the back of the armory building and have your photo ID and yellow commodity card ready to show the staff.

Speaking of staff, for those of you who haven’t met all of us new staff, we’re thankful to be given this opportunity to introduce ourselves, and extend our hands in helping you in any way possible.

For those of you who have not yet signed up, and would still like to receive this months distribution, come into the office before 3:00pm on Monday, May 13th. After that, we can sign you up but you will have to wait until the next distribution to receive your assistance.

Again, we at ACCAC thank you greatly, not only for your support but your patience, as we navigate better ways to improve all of the services we have to offer! We’re so excited for you to see the new things coming to the residents of Anderson County.

