CLINTON PUBLIC LIBRARY 2024 SUMMER READING PROGRAM

CLINTON PUBLIC LIBRARY HOSTS THE 2024 SUMMER READING PROGRAM

CLINTON, TN (DATE) – In an effort to promote literacy and learning for early readers and

beyond, Clinton Public Library will participate in the Collaborative Summer Library Program, a

nationwide initiative sponsored by the The Collaborative Summer Library Program (CSLP). The

program theme for 2024 is “Adventure Begins at Your Library.” Registration will begin on May

20th.Programs will kick off on June 3rd and conclude with a Finale “Mini Convention” on July

26th.

In accordance with the CSLP’s mission statement, we at Clinton Public Library have planned a

Summer Reading Program which “supports literacy, education and science […] through activities

which promote reading and library use”. We will offer weekly and monthly programs for Infant

and Preschool ages, Elementary ages, Teens, and Adults. Programs include themed

Storytimes, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) activities, and crafts for

all ages.

We will host two guest events: Muse Knoxville will bring their mobile planetarium to the library

on June 11th, and Wildefell Wolves will allow attendees to see live wolves and learn about them

on July 9th. We are also offering last summer’s popular Chopped at Home cooking program

again this year. Participants will cook a recipe with provided ingredients and bring their dish to

the in-person contest on June 25th.

Children, Teens and Adults may also register to track their reading between May 20th and June

29th, and turn in a completed reading log to receive a prize at the end of the Summer Reading

Program. Details can be found on our website at clintonpubliclibrary.org.

For more information about Clinton Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, please contact

us at 865-457-0519. You may also email Miria Webb at director@clintonpubliclibrary.org or

Laura Hood at laura@clintonpubliclibrary.org.

