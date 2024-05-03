CLINTON PUBLIC LIBRARY HOSTS THE 2024 SUMMER READING PROGRAM
CLINTON, TN (DATE) – In an effort to promote literacy and learning for early readers and
beyond, Clinton Public Library will participate in the Collaborative Summer Library Program, a
nationwide initiative sponsored by the The Collaborative Summer Library Program (CSLP). The
program theme for 2024 is “Adventure Begins at Your Library.” Registration will begin on May
20th.Programs will kick off on June 3rd and conclude with a Finale “Mini Convention” on July
26th.
In accordance with the CSLP’s mission statement, we at Clinton Public Library have planned a
Summer Reading Program which “supports literacy, education and science […] through activities
which promote reading and library use”. We will offer weekly and monthly programs for Infant
and Preschool ages, Elementary ages, Teens, and Adults. Programs include themed
Storytimes, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) activities, and crafts for
all ages.
We will host two guest events: Muse Knoxville will bring their mobile planetarium to the library
on June 11th, and Wildefell Wolves will allow attendees to see live wolves and learn about them
on July 9th. We are also offering last summer’s popular Chopped at Home cooking program
again this year. Participants will cook a recipe with provided ingredients and bring their dish to
the in-person contest on June 25th.
Children, Teens and Adults may also register to track their reading between May 20th and June
29th, and turn in a completed reading log to receive a prize at the end of the Summer Reading
Program. Details can be found on our website at clintonpubliclibrary.org.
For more information about Clinton Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, please contact
us at 865-457-0519. You may also email Miria Webb at director@clintonpubliclibrary.org or
Laura Hood at laura@clintonpubliclibrary.org.
CLINTON PUBLIC LIBRARY 2024 SUMMER READING PROGRAM
CLINTON PUBLIC LIBRARY HOSTS THE 2024 SUMMER READING PROGRAM