Clinton High School Ordered to PAY FINES and forfeit ALL 2023 football Wins!!!

Clinton High School was ordered to forfeit all their football wins from the 2023 season by the TSSAA

According to the TSSAA , Clinton High School reported that Coach Darrell Keith played a student who did not earn the required number of credits the previous school year to be academically eligible.

This all comes after the Anderson County School system and Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed separate investigations into Principal Dan Jenkins and teachers Rachel Jones and Clay Turpin, who were all accused of changing student grades in order to let them pass.

Coach Keith was mentioned during an ACS special-called meeting centering on the grade changes. It was reported and confirmed that coach Keith ordered some students’ grades to be replaced.

“At some point in approximately August 2022, Keith came into Jones’ room and showed her a transcript with marks by certain grades. According to Jones, Keith said she needed to ‘replace the grades’ by placing the student into Odysseyware classes,” the transcript reads.

The school was also ordered to pay a $250 fine for the 13 games the student played in along with forfeiting all 2023 wins.