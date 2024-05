Clinton City Schools will hold its 6th-grade graduation ceremony at the Clinton Community

Center on Thursday, May 23rd.

The Clinton Community Center is located at 101 S Hicks Street, Clinton, TN 37716.

Clinton Elementary and South Clinton Elementary will hold a combined ceremony at 9:00 a.m.

Please direct any questions to Lorrie Irwin. Lorrie can be reached by phone at 457-0159 or by

email at irwinl@clintonschools.org.

