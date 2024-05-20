Catherine Teresa Mabe, age 60

Catherine Teresa Mabe, age 60, of Powell, Tennessee passed away on Friday, May 17, 2024 at the U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Born on June 12, 1963 in Brooklyn, New York she was the daughter of the late John and Particia Jablonski Small.

Catherine is survived by sons Joseph Abell of Powell, Tn. and Jake Abell of Knoxville, Tn.; caregiver, Russ Abell; brother, Tim Jablonski (Lori) of New Jersey; sisters, Patty (Rodney) Faver of Starkville, Miss., Caroline Beck (Tim) of Jackson, N.J. and Kathy Coleman (Al) of Charlotte, N.C. and many other relatives and friends.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tn. is serving the family of Catherine Teresa Mabe.

