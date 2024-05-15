Blount County Gives Teachers $$$$

Blount County Schools’ teacher salaries could be increasing soon. The Blount

County Commission will vote on the county’s budget for the next fiscal year on

June 20, and that includes a recommendation for an allocation of money to

Blount County Schools. That allocation would allow the district to raise starting

salaries for teachers within the district to $50,000. Under the recommendation,

teachers who make less than $50,000 each year will also see their salaries go up

to that amount.

