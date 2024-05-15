Blount County Gives Teachers $$$$

Blount County Schools’ teacher salaries could be increasing soon. The Blount
County Commission will vote on the county’s budget for the next fiscal year on
June 20, and that includes a recommendation for an allocation of money to
Blount County Schools. That allocation would allow the district to raise starting
salaries for teachers within the district to $50,000. Under the recommendation,
teachers who make less than $50,000 each year will also see their salaries go up
to that amount.
