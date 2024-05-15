Blount County Gives Teachers $$$$

Jim Miller Featured, Local News

Blount County Schools’ teacher salaries could be increasing soon. The Blount
County Commission will vote on the county’s budget for the next fiscal year on
June 20, and that includes a recommendation for an allocation of money to
Blount County Schools. That allocation would allow the district to raise starting
salaries for teachers within the district to $50,000. Under the recommendation,
teachers who make less than $50,000 each year will also see their salaries go up
to that amount.

