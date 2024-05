Billy Ray Jones, age 87, of Oliver Springs passed away Friday, May 10,

2024 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, May 16, 2024 at

New Mountain View Baptist Church in Oliver Springs with funeral service

following with Rev. Gary Smith and Rev. Daryl Metcalf officiating. Interment

will be held 1:00 pm, Friday, May 17, 2024 at Hamblin Cemetery in

Clairfield. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to New

Mountain View Building Fund, 381 Mahoney Road, Oliver Springs, TN

Online register book can be signed at

www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in

charge of all the arrangements.