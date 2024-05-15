Billie Jo Goodman, age 95, of New River, passed away at home surrounded by family and friends on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12th 2024.

Billie Jo was born on February 6th, 1929 to the late Charlie (C.J.) and Hazel (White) Phillips. After graduating from Lake City High School, she completed college courses in order to acquire certification to become an elementary school teacher. She began her 5 year long teaching career in 1949 at Moore’s Camp and later moved to teach at Rosedale School once it was completed. She loved her job and she was in return beloved by her students.

She enjoyed working outdoors and created a plentiful garden of vegetables every spring/summer, some of which she canned for later use. She enjoyed cooking family dinners on Sundays and Holidays. She played a pivotal role in shaping the lives of her three grandchildren and was always their biggest champion. She had a voracious sweet tooth and never met a dessert she didn’t like. She loved all University of Tennessee sports and cheered them on with vigor from her recliner every chance she could. She was a truly generous and caring person who led by example.

Billie Jo was a member of Free Communion Baptist Church, and though she hadn’t been able to physically attend services for many years, she loved the spoken word and would recite scripture from the Bible and say The Lord’s Prayer often during her final days.

She is survived by her son Keith Goodman; Daughter Kathy Burchfield (Gary); Granddaughters Kim Goodman and Chrissy Goodman; Grandson Joe Burchfield; Great-Granddaughters Marli Jones and Alison Seiber; and a brand new Great-Great Granddaughter Bailee Brooks.

In addition, she is survived by her forever Daughter-in-law Rosemary Darden; Sisters- in- law Bernice Goodman; Ellen Goodman; and Fredia Carroll; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, the late Charlie (C.J.) and Hazel Phillips; her husband of 56 years Fred Goodman; and sisters Frankie Mae Phillips and Bobbie Lee Coday.

The family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Wednesday, May 15th at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top (Lake City) Tennessee. Burial will be the following day at 1pm at the Goodman Family Cemetery in New River.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the Covenant Hospice team: Marcy, Anita, Rebecca, Candice, Suzanne, and Tom for their kindness and compassion during the last days of life.