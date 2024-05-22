On Saturday, July 13, Calvary Baptist Church at 163 N. Jefferson Circle, Oak Ridge will be giving away 500 backpacks for elementary school kids from 10 AM until 12 noon. The backpacks will contain pencils, pencil box, sharpener, glue sticks, spiral notebook, and hand sanitizer, with clear name tags attached to the outside of the backpack. This will be a drive-through distribution, so you do not need to leave your car to receive a backpack. Backpacks will be given one per child that is in the vehicle that Saturday, July 13 Calvary Baptist Church 163 North Jefferson Circle in Oak Ridge from 10 AM to 12 noon backpack giveaway.

