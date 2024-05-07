Anderson County Veterans Breakfast

CLINTON—Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for

a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans. May’s Breakfast will mark the eighth year

of Anderson County’s monthly veterans breakfast, inspired by local WWII veteran Rev. William

Ward. Ward who passed away in 2022 at age 100.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by American

Legion Post 172 and American Legion Riders Post 172.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, May 11 th at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks

Street, Clinton. The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m.

honoring veterans.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their

service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the

breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship

and share stories together. Veterans are welcome to bring spouses, family, or friends with

them. The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location

and set up. Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about

the breakfast each month.

Many generous donors are also recognized for providing regular monthly door prizes.

June 8, 2024 is sponsored by Ray Varner Ford; July 13, 2024 is sponsored by State

Representative John Ragan; August 10, 2024 is sponsored by Clinton High School Athletic

Department; September 14, 2024 is open; and October 12, 2024 is sponsored by Rebecca Watts

with Humana.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for

Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a

breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.

Picture Cutline: Breakfast Volunteer Veronica Huff and Veteran Terry Shores pose with a

cardboard cutout reminder of retired Anderson County Veteran Service Officer Leon Jaquet’s

most commonly asked question, “Do you have your DD214?”

