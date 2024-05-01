Anderson County Schools Takes Stance on Concealed Carry Policy…..No Guns

Anderson County Schools Takes Stance on Concealed Carry Policy

Anderson County, Tennessee – April 30th 2024

In light of recent changes to Tennessee state law regarding concealed carry on school premises, Anderson County Schools wishes to address the public and press regarding our stance on this matter.

While it is true that the state law permits teachers to conceal carry while on school grounds, Anderson County Schools has made the decision not to allow this practice within our educational institutions. Our primary concern remains the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and visitors.

We firmly believe that the role of our educators is to focus on teaching and providing a nurturing environment for learning. By shouldering the responsibility of concealed carry, we fear that this could detract from their primary duty and could potentially introduce unnecessary risks into the educational setting.

Furthermore, we trust in the expertise and dedication of our school resource officers and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office to ensure the safety of our schools. Our partnership with Sheriff Barker and his commitment to this process allows us to implement comprehensive security measures and protocols designed to protect everyone within our school community.

It is imperative to recognize that the issue of school safety extends far beyond the capabilities of individual teachers. It requires a collaborative effort involving trained security personnel, diligent administration, and community support. Anderson County Schools is committed to upholding the highest standards of safety and security for all those who pass through our doors.

We urge parents, students, and community members to continue to trust in our dedication to providing a safe and conducive learning environment. Together, we will work tirelessly to ensure that our schools remain sanctuaries of education, free from unnecessary risks and distractions.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Sincerely,

Dr. Tim Parrott Director of Schools,

Scott Gillenwaters, School Board Chairman

Anderson County School Board