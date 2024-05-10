Anderson County District Spelling Bee Winner

Lillian Hamby, of Norris, represented Norris Elementary School in the 2024
and won first place. She made it through
39 rounds and some stiff competition to come out as the last speller standing.
Lillian won both the Norris Elementary and Anderson County spell- ing bees in
2023, as well. Also representing Norris were Mae Dancy and Natalie Ahlstedt,
who took second and third place, respectively, in the school’s spelling bee to
move on to the district contest. Great work and congratulations to Lillian for
another win!