Anderson County District Spelling Bee Winner

Lillian Hamby, of Norris, represented Norris Elementary School in the 2024

and won first place. She made it through

39 rounds and some stiff competition to come out as the last speller standing.

Lillian won both the Norris Elementary and Anderson County spell- ing bees in

2023, as well. Also representing Norris were Mae Dancy and Natalie Ahlstedt,

who took second and third place, respectively, in the school’s spelling bee to

move on to the district contest. Great work and congratulations to Lillian for

another win!