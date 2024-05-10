Anderson County District Spelling Bee Winner

Jim Miller 3 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 24 Views

Lillian Hamby, of Norris, represented Norris Elementary School in the 2024
and won first place. She made it through
39 rounds and some stiff competition to come out as the last speller standing.
Lillian won both the Norris Elementary and Anderson County spell- ing bees in

2023, as well. Also representing Norris were Mae Dancy and Natalie Ahlstedt,
who took second and third place, respectively, in the school’s spelling bee to
move on to the district contest. Great work and congratulations to Lillian for
another win!

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Equal Representation Act Illegal Aliens Not Counted

Senator Bill Hagerty applauded passage of the House version of the Hagerty-authored Equal Representation Act …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2024 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sahifa Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.