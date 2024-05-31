Alice “Carol” Reynolds, age 80,

Alice “Carol” Reynolds, age 80, of Kingston passed away Monday, May
27, 2024 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. The family will receive
friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Friday, May 31, 2024 at Mt. Harmony Baptist
Church in Athens with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, with Pastor
Stanley Hammonds officiating. Interment will be held 11:00 am, Saturday,
June 1, 2024 at Mt. Harmony Cemetery in Athens. Online register book
can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of
Kingston in charge of arrangements.

