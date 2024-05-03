A controversial school bus contract is headed to the County Commission for its
May 20 meeting. The commission’s Purchasing Committee recently approved
the contract for a new vendor, Knoxville-based SCU, for seven routes, and voted
to uphold that contract despite a legal challenge by the present contractor,
Andersonville Bus Lines, over those routes. Commissioner Aaron Wells made a
motion and Commissioner Steven Verran seconded it to uphold an evaluation
committee’s earlier recommendations. The same two commissioners moved
and seconded the motion to approve the contract for the six routes, too.
Both of these motions passed unanimously.
ACS Routes Go To SCU
A controversial school bus contract is headed to the County Commission for its