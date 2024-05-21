ACS 3 More Fired. Carrie Jenkins Suspended Pending investigation

In a continuing and developing story WYSH has learned and confirmed that 3 Clinton High School Guidence Counclors have been fired and Carrie Jenkins , wife of former principal Dan Jenkins has been suspended. In a message tio WYSH technology director Ryan Sutton Confirmed

“Three guidance counselors in the Clinton High School Guidance office did not have their contracts renewed for the 24-25 school year. Carrie Jenkins was suspended pending the findings of the ongoing investigation.”

WYSH has ask for the other 3 guidance Counselors names. We have not received them yet.

UPDATE:

Morgan Bradley, Meredith Brown, and Britney Sweet are the guidance councilors that will not be returning to Clinton High School.

