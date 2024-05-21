ACS 3 More Fired. Carrie Jenkins Suspended Pending investigation

In a continuing and developing story WYSH has learned and confirmed that 3 Clinton High School Guidence Counclors have been fired and Carrie Jenkins , wife of former principal Dan Jenkins has been suspended. In a message tio WYSH technology director Ryan Sutton Confirmed

“Three guidance counselors in the Clinton High School Guidance office did not have their contracts renewed for the 24-25 school year. Carrie Jenkins was suspended pending the findings of the ongoing investigation.”

WYSH has ask for the other 3 guidance Counselors names. We have not received them yet.

UPDATE:

Morgan Bradley, Meredith Brown, and Britney Sweet are the guidance councilors that will not be returning to Clinton High School.

Clinton Football Coach Darell Keith Fired

WYSH has learned that Darell Keith’s contract will not be renewed next year. WYSH has …

One comment

  1. BH
    May 21, 2024 at 5:57 pm

    Those three counselors were not fired if they were non-renewed. Non-renewal means they will still have their license and still go teach elsewhere. They should not keep their licenses. Just so you know counselors sign off every time someone “completes” a class. This is a cop out on ACS part.

    Reply

