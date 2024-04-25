Anderson County Archivist Zach Foster has earned the designation of Certified
Archives Manager after he recently completed three consecutive years of
training courses offered by the Tennessee Archives Institute at the State Library
and Archives. The Archives Institute training is developed around a series of
sessions on archival principles and techniques and is designed to provide basic-
to-intermediate training on archives management, digitization planning and
implementation, preservation, public records laws, and peer networking.
Foster, who was hired in March 2021 as county archivist, said he is pleased to
have completed the course. Foster, who works in the archives at the
Courthouse, started an Anderson County Archives page on Facebook three years
ago as a way to inform the social media site’s users about the county archives
and the local history that is kept there.