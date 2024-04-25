Anderson County Archivist Zach Foster has earned the designation of Certified

Archives Manager after he recently completed three consecutive years of

training courses offered by the Tennessee Archives Institute at the State Library

and Archives. The Archives Institute training is developed around a series of

sessions on archival principles and techniques and is designed to provide basic-

to-intermediate training on archives management, digitization planning and

implementation, preservation, public records laws, and peer networking.

Foster, who was hired in March 2021 as county archivist, said he is pleased to

have completed the course. Foster, who works in the archives at the

Courthouse, started an Anderson County Archives page on Facebook three years

ago as a way to inform the social media site’s users about the county archives

and the local history that is kept there.