UPDATE: Anderson County Schools Grade Manipulation Investigation Names Teacher and Releases Personal Files

Recently, Anderson County Schools began investigating possible issues related to student grades and coursework at Clinton High School. When it became more clear during the course of the investigation that at least one student’s records were likely manipulated to satisfy graduation requirements, the decision was made to place both a Clinton High School administrator and a teacher on suspension status, pending further investigation into this situation. The teacher remains on suspension status, but the administrator at that time indicated his desire to resign. The Director of Schools accepted his resignation.

UPDATE; Jenkins’ personnel file contained his resignation letter, which appeared to have been handwritten with the words, “I resign my post effective 5/12/24,” and his signature. and a letter to Jenkins from ACS Director Tim Parrott, notifying Jenkins that he was suspended without pay pending the outcome of an investigation into “serious allegations of unprofessional conduct, insubordination, and neglect of duty.”

Jenkins had also been reprimanded and suspended for two days in 2021 for allowing the Clinton High School girls’ basketball team attend a middle school tournament during the COVID-19 pandemic in Dec. 2020 while Governor Lee’s executive order restricting public school activities was still in effect.

Dan Jenkins was named the school’s principal in May 2020. He had worked with the school district for almost 18 years beginning in 2007. Jenkins had taught social studies and coached soccer and swimming at CHS before taking on administrative roles. He then served as principal at Norwood Middle School, which was named a Reward School by the Tennessee Department of Education.

UPDATE: In an earlier story it had been reported to WYSH that a suspended ACS teacher was reported as the wife of suspended Principal Dan Jenkins. WYSH has learned that report was not accurate, and the error was immediately corrected. ACS has now correctly identified the teacher as Rachel Jones. Rachel Jones taught math at Clinton High School and coached the school’s bass fishing team and competed in the Bassmaster High School National Championship in 2022 and 2023. Jones has taught at the school since 2011 and was named teacher of the year in 2019. Her file did not contain any prior disciplinary notes.

Anderson County Schools continues to investigate this situation and remains in communication with the Tennessee Department of Education regarding the same. As the materials and evidence being reviewed as part of this investigation stem from confidential student records, the school system can offer no further comment at this time. Once the full investigation stands as complete though, and Anderson County Schools has a better idea as to the scope of any related issues, a full report will be delivered to officials, parents, and community members during a future meeting of the Anderson County Board of Education.



On Friday, April 12, 2024, Director of Schools Tim Parrott appointed Clinton High School Assistant Principal Amanda Powers to serve as the school’s Interim Head Principal. As an experienced educator and administrator, Director Parrott has full faith and confidence in Principal Powers as she leads Clinton High School through the remainder of this school year.