The Norris Lions Club

Jim Miller 5 hours ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 11 Views

The Norris Lions Club will be kicking off their Spring Fundraiser with a
community picnic on Saturday, April 20th, at the Lions Club Pavilion. Come join
us between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for free hot dogs, food, refresh- ments, and
games. In the event of rain, the picnic will be held on Sunday, April 21st.
Following the picnic, post cards will be mailed out with informa-tion on our
community projects, activities, and organizations we support.

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Blessed Hope Baptist Church in Knoxville is hosting a Flea market

Blessed Hope Baptist Church in Knoxville is hosting a Flea market at Anderson county High …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2024 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sahifa Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.