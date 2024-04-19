The Norris Lions Club will be kicking off their Spring Fundraiser with a

community picnic on Saturday, April 20th, at the Lions Club Pavilion. Come join

us between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for free hot dogs, food, refresh- ments, and

games. In the event of rain, the picnic will be held on Sunday, April 21st.

Following the picnic, post cards will be mailed out with informa-tion on our

community projects, activities, and organizations we support.

