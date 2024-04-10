Tennessee Teachers With Guns

Jim Miller 1 day ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 36 Views

Teachers carrying guns could soon become a reality in Tennessee schools as a
bill continues to make its way through the legislature. The Senate passed HB
1202 on Tuesday, April 9, in a 26-5 vote not long after clearing the gallery
following cries from people protesting the legislation. The bill would allow
faculty or staff members of a school to carry a concealed handgun on school
grounds under certain conditions. Teachers who decide to carry would have to
undergo 40 hours of annual gun training at their own expense, in addition to
receiving approval from the school director, passing a mental health evaluation,
and passing an FBI background check.

