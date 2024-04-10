Tennessee Teachers With Guns

Teachers carrying guns could soon become a reality in Tennessee schools as a

bill continues to make its way through the legislature. The Senate passed HB

1202 on Tuesday, April 9, in a 26-5 vote not long after clearing the gallery

following cries from people protesting the legislation. The bill would allow

faculty or staff members of a school to carry a concealed handgun on school

grounds under certain conditions. Teachers who decide to carry would have to

undergo 40 hours of annual gun training at their own expense, in addition to

receiving approval from the school director, passing a mental health evaluation,

and passing an FBI background check.

Related