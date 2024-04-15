Tennessee Principle of The Year ask to resign.

Jim Miller 17 hours ago

Clinton high school has reportedly removed principal Dan Jenkins and his wife by asking for their resignations .It is reported that grades /school information
was being changed to keep the school at an upper rating. WYSH has reached out to
Dr. Tim Parrot for a comment on these activities as questions swell on both Clinton high school and now questions are being ask regarding
Clinton middle school . We will report to you his response.

Update..

In a text this morning Dr Tim Parrot says

”What you reported is morning totally false information”

WYSH has ask for clarification and will report his response.

WYSH has confirmed that both Jenkins and his wife were ask to resign and have indeed resigned.

