Statement From Former Principal Daniel Jenkins

Statement from Mr. Daniel Jenkins regarding his recent resignation as principal of Clinton High School

“In my 14 years at Clinton High, and the four most recent as its principal, I have been dedicated to my students, teachers and the entire community. I look forward to the facts coming to light in this matter and clearing my name.”

Daniel Jenkins

Mr. Jenkins is a notable, award-winning principal in the State of Tennessee. He was recently recognized in October 2023 as Tennessee’s Principal of the Year as named by the Tennessee Association of Secondary School Principals. 

