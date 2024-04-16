Stanley “Stan” Cross, age 62, of Kingston, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2024 at his home. The Cross family will receive friends 5:00 – 6:00 pm, Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at The Grove Baptist Church in Kingston with funeral service following the visitation with Dr. Phillip Martin officiating. Interment will be held 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood.
Check Also
Peggy June Clark, age 75
Peggy June Clark, age 75, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at her …