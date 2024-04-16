Stanley “Stan” Cross, age 62, of Kingston, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2024 at his home. The Cross family will receive friends 5:00 – 6:00 pm, Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at The Grove Baptist Church in Kingston with funeral service following the visitation with Dr. Phillip Martin officiating. Interment will be held 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood.

