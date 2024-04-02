Sheep Shearing Days
Jim Miller
21 hours ago
April 26, May 3, and May 10
8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. The Museum of Appalachia welcomes the warmth of spring by trimming the heavy winter coats from their flock of sheep. In addition to shearing, the event will also feature historic demonstrations and activities, interactive children’s programs, live music, a museum tour, and much more!
School groups can reserve their spot by e-mailing bookings@museumofappalachia.org or by calling 865-494-7680.
