The city of Oak Ridge announced that crews with Oak Ridge Public Works will
begin work on the sewer system and inspections in selected areas starting
Monday. According to the city, crews will be working on the sewer in the
following areas: Westlook Circle Westoverlook Drive Wedgewood Drive West
Outer Drive and side streets (N. Walker Lane to Westlook Drive) Hillside Road
and side streets (W. Hutchinson Circle to Highland Avenue) Highland Avenue
and side streets (W. Outer Drive to Hillside Road) Providence Road near the
Oak Ridge Highschool. Crews will be checking for blockages with a Sewer Line
Rapid Assessment Tool which operates with acoustic sound. Work is expected
to be completed in June.
Sewer Work
