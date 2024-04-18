Sewer Work

The city of Oak Ridge announced that crews with Oak Ridge Public Works will

begin work on the sewer system and inspections in selected areas starting

Monday. According to the city, crews will be working on the sewer in the

following areas: Westlook Circle Westoverlook Drive Wedgewood Drive West

Outer Drive and side streets (N. Walker Lane to Westlook Drive) Hillside Road

and side streets (W. Hutchinson Circle to Highland Avenue) Highland Avenue

and side streets (W. Outer Drive to Hillside Road) Providence Road near the

Oak Ridge Highschool. Crews will be checking for blockages with a Sewer Line

Rapid Assessment Tool which operates with acoustic sound. Work is expected

to be completed in June.

