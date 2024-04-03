Schools will dismiss early Monday 4/8 for eclipse.

As we April 8th approaches, make sure you and your family members are prepared for the eclipse and understand the potential harm an 80% solar eclipse can cause to your eyes. Watch the below video to review some of the precautions: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yPu2NcqOmF8

REMINDER: Due to the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8th 2024 the Anderson County School District will dismiss early. Elementary and Middle Schools (except Clinton Middle) will dismiss at 11:30am High Schools and Clinton Middle School will dismiss at 12:30pm. Safety is the number one priority when viewing a total solar eclipse. Be sure you’re familiar with when you need to wear specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing by reviewing these safety guidelines. For more information about the solar eclipse visit: https://science.nasa.gov/eclipses/future-eclipses/eclipse-2024/