A scam alert…We are getting reports of people calling Roane County residents

from a restricted number saying they are staff members of Roane County Road

Superintendent Dennis Ferguson without giving their name or reason for calling.

If we call you, we will call you from 865.882.9782, we will always identify

ourselves, and state the reason for calling. If you receive any call from the

Roane County Highway Department and you have any questions, please call the

office and we will answer any questions that you have. Thank you for

understanding.

