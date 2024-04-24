A scam alert…We are getting reports of people calling Roane County residents
from a restricted number saying they are staff members of Roane County Road
Superintendent Dennis Ferguson without giving their name or reason for calling.
If we call you, we will call you from 865.882.9782, we will always identify
ourselves, and state the reason for calling. If you receive any call from the
Roane County Highway Department and you have any questions, please call the
office and we will answer any questions that you have. Thank you for
understanding.
Scam
