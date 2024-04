Ronald Gene Herrell, age 69, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at his home. The family will receive friends from 11:00 – 1:00 pm, Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 1:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Rodney Burnett officiating. Interment will follow the service at Hazelwood Cemetery in Kingston.

