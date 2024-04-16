RAM’s FREE 2-day Clinic set for This Weekend

Free dental, vision and medical services coming to Harriman, Tenn.

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (April 15, 2024) – Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up

clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, two-day clinic

on April 20-21. RAM will be set up at Roane State Community College’s Main Campus, located at 276 Patton

Lane, Harriman, TN 37748, for two days only. This clinic is in collaboration with Free Medical Clinic of Oak

Ridge.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided

on a first-come, first-served basis. Sunday’s clinic operations will be an abbreviated day, so patients are

advised to arrive as early as possible. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight)

on Friday night, April 19, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional

information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between DENTAL and VISION services.

Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, free to every patient attending the clinic.

For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530. Patients

may also visit the Facebook Event for this clinic at https://fb.me/e/3sCKN7UIY

Services available at the free RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-

rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams

and general medical exams.

In some situations outside of RAM’s control, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations or other

circumstances, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients may be served. RAM

encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. Clinic

closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity. For more information, please see RAM’s

FAQ page.

Additional Information:

About Remote Area Medical: RAM is a major nonprofit organization that operates pop-up clinics

delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical services to individuals in need who do not have

access to, or cannot afford, a doctor. Founded in 1985, RAM has treated more than 940,000 individuals

with $200.2 million worth of free healthcare services through 2023. Since its foundation, more than

212,000 volunteers – comprised of licensed dental, vision, medical and veterinary professionals, as well

as general support staff – have supported RAM’s mission.