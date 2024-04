Peggy June Clark, age 75, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at her home. The family is honoring Peggy’s request to be cremated. The family will have a Celebration of Life Sunday, April 14, 2024 in the chapel of Fraker Funeral Home from 2:00 – 4:00 pm. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

