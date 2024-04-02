One Teen Fatality Another airlifted in Anderson County

Authorities are investigating a tragic incident that unfolded early this morning,

resulting in the loss of a teenager’s life and leaving others injured. The incident,

which occurred around 1:30 a.m., involved a vehicle carrying four teenagers

that crashed near Briceville. The investigation is still ongoing and we are

awaiting the report from , but initial reports suggest that the vehicle, carrying

four teenagers, veered off the road for reasons yet to be determined. The crash

resulted in one fatality, with another teen airlifted from the scene due to the

severity of their injuries. It is unknown the status of the other two teenagers at

this time.

Related