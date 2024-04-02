One Teen Fatality Another airlifted in Anderson County

Jim Miller 22 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 2,343 Views

Authorities are investigating a tragic incident that unfolded early this morning,
resulting in the loss of a teenager’s life and leaving others injured. The incident,
which occurred around 1:30 a.m., involved a vehicle carrying four teenagers
that crashed near Briceville. The investigation is still ongoing and we are
awaiting the report from , but initial reports suggest that the vehicle, carrying
four teenagers, veered off the road for reasons yet to be determined. The crash
resulted in one fatality, with another teen airlifted from the scene due to the
severity of their injuries. It is unknown the status of the other two teenagers at
this time.

